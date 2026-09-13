Trump Predicts End to Iran Conflict Post-Midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he anticipates the conflict with Iran to conclude by the end of the year, possibly after the midterm elections, which could lead to lower oil prices. He mentioned Iran's eagerness to negotiate a favorable deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 19:02 IST
Trump Predicts End to Iran Conflict Post-Midterms
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday his expectation that the ongoing conflict with Iran would conclude by the end of the year, potentially immediately following the U.S. midterm elections this November.

According to Trump, a resolution could result in a sharp decrease in oil prices, as he addressed reporters during the Irish Open golf championship. "Iran will end right after - maybe before - but it'll end right after the midterms. Gasoline's going to drop like a rock," he asserted.

Trump further commented on Iran's position, claiming that the nation is eager to negotiate a settlement. "I will tell you this: Iran wants to make a deal so bad. They are calling constantly. They want to make a deal. They've got to make the right deal. I'm not going to make a deal that's no good," he emphasized.

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