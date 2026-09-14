Early Warnings Issued for Southern Saudi Cities

The Saudi Civil Defense has issued early warning alerts on Monday for potential dangers in four cities located in the south of the country, namely Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 05:16 IST
Early Warnings Issued for Southern Saudi Cities
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The Saudi Civil Defense has sounded the alarm, issuing early warnings for four southern cities on Monday. Residents of Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Abha have been urged to remain vigilant.

The alerts highlight the potential for danger, although specific threats were not itemized.

Authorities advise residents in the affected areas to follow official guidance and stay informed through proper channels.

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