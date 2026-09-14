North Korea Flexes Military Muscle with Integrated Strike Drill

North Korea announced that it conducted a live-fire drill involving long-range artillery and missile units. The exercise, aimed to boost troop morale and demonstrate military capabilities, tested various weapon systems. This drill followed a trilateral exercise involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan against North Korean threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 07:18 IST
North Korea Flexes Military Muscle with Integrated Strike Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea's state media reported that the recent launch of several missiles was part of a comprehensive live-fire drill. The exercise involved long-range artillery and various missile units, testing systems like attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, and large-calibre rocket launchers.

The joint firepower attack drill involved five army units and was designed to enhance the military's operational capabilities in completely collapsing the enemy, according to an artillery director. The drill boosted troop morale and showcased North Korea's military prowess.

This military activity coincided with the conclusion of the Freedom Edge trilateral exercise by South Korea, the United States, and Japan. Experts suggest that North Korea's demonstration was not merely a test but showcased an integrated strike network capable of saturating enemy defenses with diverse weaponry.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026