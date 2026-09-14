North Korea Flexes Military Muscle with Integrated Strike Drill
North Korea announced that it conducted a live-fire drill involving long-range artillery and missile units. The exercise, aimed to boost troop morale and demonstrate military capabilities, tested various weapon systems. This drill followed a trilateral exercise involving South Korea, the U.S., and Japan against North Korean threats.
North Korea's state media reported that the recent launch of several missiles was part of a comprehensive live-fire drill. The exercise involved long-range artillery and various missile units, testing systems like attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, and large-calibre rocket launchers.
The joint firepower attack drill involved five army units and was designed to enhance the military's operational capabilities in completely collapsing the enemy, according to an artillery director. The drill boosted troop morale and showcased North Korea's military prowess.
This military activity coincided with the conclusion of the Freedom Edge trilateral exercise by South Korea, the United States, and Japan. Experts suggest that North Korea's demonstration was not merely a test but showcased an integrated strike network capable of saturating enemy defenses with diverse weaponry.
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