Marcelo Gallardo Takes Charge: Ecuador's New Vision for Football Success

Ecuador has appointed Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as the new head coach of the national team, the Ecuadorian Football Federation announced on Sunday. Gallardo takes over from Sebastian Beccacece, whose contract was not renewed following Ecuador's exit in the round of 32 at the World Cup against Mexico.

The federation expressed confidence in Gallardo's leadership, stating on social media, "We have talent, structure, and ambition. We're ready. Let the people believe because they have every reason to." Gallardo, 50, arrives after leaving River Plate in February, where he secured two Copa Libertadores titles and previously managed Uruguay's Nacional club and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

Ecuador's national team is set to play a friendly match against South Korea on September 24.