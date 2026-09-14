Marcelo Gallardo Takes Charge: Ecuador's New Vision for Football Success

Marcelo Gallardo has been appointed as the head coach of Ecuador's national football team, succeeding Sebastian Beccacece. Known for his successful tenure at River Plate, Gallardo aims to lead Ecuador to new heights. Ecuador's next match is a friendly against South Korea on September 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 07:10 IST
Marcelo Gallardo Takes Charge: Ecuador's New Vision for Football Success
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Ecuador has appointed Argentine Marcelo Gallardo as the new head coach of the national team, the Ecuadorian Football Federation announced on Sunday. Gallardo takes over from Sebastian Beccacece, whose contract was not renewed following Ecuador's exit in the round of 32 at the World Cup against Mexico.

The federation expressed confidence in Gallardo's leadership, stating on social media, "We have talent, structure, and ambition. We're ready. Let the people believe because they have every reason to." Gallardo, 50, arrives after leaving River Plate in February, where he secured two Copa Libertadores titles and previously managed Uruguay's Nacional club and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

Ecuador's national team is set to play a friendly match against South Korea on September 24.

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