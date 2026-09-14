Amazon Halts Operations with 21 Air Following Miami Plane Crash

Amazon announced the suspension of its operations with Miami-based cargo carrier 21 Air following a fatal crash involving one of its branded planes. The crash, which occurred at Miami International Airport, claimed five lives.

In a statement provided to Reuters, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel expressed the company's commitment to assisting the investigation and providing support to all affected by the tragedy. The incident involved Amazon Prime Air Flight 7598, which overran a runway and collided with vehicles on the ground.

The aircraft, a 32-year-old Boeing 767-300, had a history as a passenger jet before its conversion to a freighter. Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the pilots considered aborting the landing due to excessive speed. 21 Air reaffirmed its dedication to safety protocols while collaborating with Amazon and investigators.