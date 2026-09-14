Amazon Halts Operations with 21 Air Following Miami Plane Crash

Amazon has paused its operations with 21 Air after a tragic plane crash in Miami involving an Amazon-branded plane that resulted in five fatalities. The company is actively supporting the ongoing investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board and offering support to families affected by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 07:17 IST
Amazon Halts Operations with 21 Air Following Miami Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon announced the suspension of its operations with Miami-based cargo carrier 21 Air following a fatal crash involving one of its branded planes. The crash, which occurred at Miami International Airport, claimed five lives.

In a statement provided to Reuters, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel expressed the company's commitment to assisting the investigation and providing support to all affected by the tragedy. The incident involved Amazon Prime Air Flight 7598, which overran a runway and collided with vehicles on the ground.

The aircraft, a 32-year-old Boeing 767-300, had a history as a passenger jet before its conversion to a freighter. Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that the pilots considered aborting the landing due to excessive speed. 21 Air reaffirmed its dedication to safety protocols while collaborating with Amazon and investigators.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026