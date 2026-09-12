Will Putin Attend the G20 Summit in Miami?

The upcoming G20 summit in Miami has yet to confirm the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Interfax. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the decision remains undecided.

The issue of Putin's potential participation was echoed by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who explained it has not been a topic of discussion in Moscow. However, in April, the Kremlin had indicated Putin might attend following U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of his presence being beneficial.

Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remarked he would travel to Miami if Putin attends and expressed his intent to meet, to which Peskov responded that a meeting should occur in Moscow if Zelenskiy wishes to engage with the Russian leader.