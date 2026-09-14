Diplomatic Delay: Talk Postponed Amidst Strategic Strait Discussions

A scheduled meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf Arab states has been postponed. The talks, originally set for Monday, were aimed at discussing agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The delay comes at the request of several regional countries, as reported by an Iranian foreign ministry official to Fars news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 01:22 IST
Diplomatic Delay: Talk Postponed Amidst Strategic Strait Discussions
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A significant diplomatic meeting between Iran and Gulf Arab countries has been deferred. Originally planned to take place this Monday in Oman, the discussions were meant to address potential agreements concerning the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This development was reported by the Fars news agency, citing an official from the Iranian foreign ministry. The request for the postponement came from multiple regional nations, indicating a need for further negotiation and preparation before the meeting can proceed.

The decision to delay was mutually agreed upon by Tehran and Muscat, highlighting the importance and sensitivity of the discussions surrounding this vital maritime passage.

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