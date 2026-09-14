Global Markets Brace for Oil Surge Amidst Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Shifts

In the face of escalating geopolitical tensions, European and global markets are poised for volatility, as Brent crude climbs past $107 per barrel. The rise comes amidst threats from the Houthis to target Saudi vessels, potentially disrupting vital oil transport routes in the Middle East.

Adding to market jitters, central banks worldwide are weighing their responses to inflationary pressures. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, marking its first hike since mid-2023. This move is aligned with major investment houses' recent forecasts, despite lingering opposition from political figures like President Trump.

Market participants are also closely watching signals from other central banks. The Bank of Japan is predicted to follow suit with a similar rate increase, while the Bank of England might keep rates unchanged amidst divided opinions. These decisions will be pivotal as investors navigate through a landscape shaped by rising oil prices, inflation concerns, and shifting monetary policies.