Spy Games: U.S. and China's Mutual Surveillance Unveiled

President Donald Trump dismissed a report that Iran obtained satellite images from China before an attack on a Jordan base. Trump acknowledged mutual U.S.-China surveillance and emphasized his stable relationship with China's President Xi Jinping, ahead of their pending meeting, deflecting tensions over Beijing's ties with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 10:00 IST
Spy Games: U.S. and China's Mutual Surveillance Unveiled
Donald Trump

In a recent revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed allegations that Iran received satellite images from China prior to an assault that killed three American troops in Jordan. The attack findings were published in a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed American officials.

When questioned if he planned to address the issue during his forthcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump avoided a direct response. Instead, he equated U.S. and Chinese surveillance activities, stating, "They basically do what we do," during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One. He suggested that both nations participate in mutual espionage.

Despite ongoing U.S. concerns over Beijing's rapport with Tehran, Trump maintained that his relationship with Xi remains positive. "I think he's behaved reasonably well, and we behave reasonably well," remarked Trump as he returned from his trip to Ireland. The report has not seen Chinese entities directly implicated, and Beijing has not confirmed the September 24 meeting.

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