Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle Harsh Seas to Save Missing Passengers

Rescuers, including coastguard and navy teams, are racing against time to find 129 people missing after a passenger ship capsized in the Java Sea. Despite poor conditions, 108 have been rescued. The ship was en route from Surabaya to Banjarmasin, recently hit by waves as high as three meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 09:57 IST
Race Against Time: Rescuers Battle Harsh Seas to Save Missing Passengers

Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers continue a desperate search for 129 passengers missing after the Virgo Transport 8 capsized in the Java Sea. The vessel, which was carrying 243 people, encountered bad weather, confirming the death toll at six, officials reported.

The mission faces challenges as high waves and strong winds impede efforts, according to Mohammad Syafii, head of the national rescue agency. Over 600 personnel, along with helicopters and ships, are engaged in the operation that has led to 108 rescues.

Video footage shows the struggling vessel partially submerged, surrounded by smaller rescue boats. The perilous conditions and the location, 80 nautical miles from Trisakti Port, further complicate rescue efforts. Despite the ship's capacity for 500, Indonesia's maritime safety remains under scrutiny due to frequent accidents.

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