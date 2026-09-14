airBaltic Seeks Financial Safety Through Chapter 11

Latvia’s national airline, airBaltic, announced on Monday that it has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in New York. This filing marks a crucial step in the airline’s strategy to reduce its existing debt burden.

The decision to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection allows airBaltic to undergo a comprehensive financial restructuring. By taking this legal route, the airline aims to reorganize its obligations and liabilities more effectively, ensuring long-term sustainability.

This move by airBaltic highlights the airline industry’s ongoing challenges, exacerbated by economic fluctuations and travel restrictions, which have impacted revenue streams and operational stability.