Macron's Diplomatic Visit to Spain

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife are scheduled to travel to Spain for an official visit on September 29 and 30, as confirmed by his office on Monday.

Macron, who received an invitation from King Felipe, will engage in discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The agenda includes addressing the ongoing situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, alongside other significant global topics.

This diplomatic engagement reflects the strategic importance of Franco-Spanish relations, as well as their collaborative stance on pressing international concerns such as the crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.