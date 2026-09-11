European Stocks Rebound: Navigating Inflation and Oil Price Volatility

On Friday, European stocks experienced a slight recovery as oil prices eased from their five-month highs. Despite the difficult week, which saw investor sentiment shaken by rising inflation expectations and elevated bond yields, the pan-European STOXX 600 index managed a 0.5% rise, ending at 639.1 points.

Amidst these developments, the European Central Bank raised interest rates, highlighting persistent inflation risks due to soaring energy prices linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have also contributed to oil prices exceeding $100 per barrel, posing additional challenges for the ECB.

In the U.S., inflation indicators suggested further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, with markets now pricing a high probability of an increase. As treasury yields adjusted, European markets witnessed gains in sectors like telecommunications and banks, while France faced fiscal pressures due to revised growth forecasts.