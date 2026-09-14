Bollywood Stars Embrace Ganesh Chaturthi with Passion and Prayers

Renowned actors Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, and Nana Patekar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great fervor, emphasizing Lord Ganesha's spiritual significance. Through prayers and traditional gatherings, these Bollywood celebrities highlighted the festival as a time for family, faith, and overcoming life's challenges with divine guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:32 IST
Bollywood Stars Embrace Ganesh Chaturthi with Passion and Prayers
Rajpal Yadav celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his comedic flair, embraced Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday with heartfelt devotion, emphasizing the strength and wisdom derived from Lord Ganesha. Speaking to ANI, Yadav described Bappa as nature's symbol and a source of inspiration for overcoming life's challenges, a sentiment shared by many followers.

Tusshar Kapoor, another notable actor, celebrated the occasion with his family in Mumbai, marking it as an essential event in his calendar. Kapoor expressed joy at being surrounded by loved ones and noted the auspicious nature of the festival, which has been a family tradition since 1974, hoping for blessings and success across the nation.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar also joined the celebrations, performing traditional prayers at home with his family. The displays of devotion and unity among the stars mirror the widespread enthusiasm across India, where devotees gather in large numbers in temples and pandals to honor Lord Ganesha's birth and seek his guidance.

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