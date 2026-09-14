Syria Erupts Over Fuel Price Hikes: Protests Expand Amid Economic Strains
Protests erupted across Syria following a sharp rise in fuel prices, marking the largest demonstrations since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Demonstrators blocked roads, including a key highway, as the government increased diesel, gasoline, and gas prices. The price hikes intensify the economic hardships faced by Syrians.
Syria witnessed widespread protests over the weekend following a dramatic increase in fuel prices, leading to significant unrest across the nation. In response to the Syrian government's decision to raise diesel prices by 40%, demonstrators burned tires and blocked major roads, including the essential route linking Damascus to Aleppo.
The price hikes have further strained a population already grappling with severe economic challenges. According to the United Nations Development Programme, 90% of Syrians now live below the poverty line, a stark increase from pre-civil war figures. Protesters demanded the removal of several governmental officials, including the energy and economy ministers.
Syria has been heavily dependent on Russian crude, but recent pressures on Russian refineries have contributed to the shortage and subsequent price increases. The Energy Ministry suggested these are temporary measures due to global procurement costs, leaving many Syrians questioning the future affordability of basic commodities.
ALSO READ
-
Karnataka Home Minister Defends Festival Measures Amid BJP Criticism
-
100 Days of Unrest: HRC-PoJK Demands Immediate Dialogue in PoJK
-
Rashid Alvi Criticizes BJP's Emphasis on UCC Amidst Economic Concerns
-
Grand Slam Shift: Tennis Players Form Advisory Council for Greater Influence
-
Trump Urges Zelenskiy to Halt Attacks on Russian Diesel Supplies