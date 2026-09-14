AI Stocks Tumble Amid Industry Warning Signals

AI-linked stocks around the world experienced a sharp decline on Monday after executives from leading AI firms issued warnings about the risks posed by rapid technological advancements. The statement marks a significant threat to the substantial investments that have propelled global markets to unprecedented levels.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, shared an in-depth essay on X, urging a deceleration of AI model advancements due to growing fears of AI misuse. Echoing Amodei's concerns, Elon Musk of xAI and OpenAI's Sam Altman reiterated their agreement with the notion. Despite investment pressures, Altman announced that OpenAI would hold off on an IPO, citing safety apprehensions.

The remarks from these CEOs have intensified scrutiny on AI sectors, which are increasingly reliant on debt-driven financing. Significant market movements included futures linked to the Nasdaq e-mini falling and leading chip stocks experiencing substantial losses, raising alarm about credit risks within the sector.