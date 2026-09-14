August 2026 CPI Data Reveals Inflation Trends: Food Prices Soar

In August 2026, the retail inflation rate in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), reached 4.82%, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This figure provides a year-on-year comparison of consumer price changes nationwide.

The released data indicates that August's inflation rate, based on an All India Consumer Price Index with a 2024 base year, was 4.82% compared to August 2025, with rural areas experiencing higher price rises than urban regions. The rural inflation rate stood at 5.23%, while urban areas saw a 4.31% increase.

The Ministry also reported an increase in food prices, with the Consumer Food Price Index showing a 5.95% rise year-on-year. Notably, food inflation surpassed the headline CPI, particularly in rural areas at 6.13% and 5.64% in urban pockets.

Among various sectors, personal care and social protection goods and services experienced the highest inflation rate at 15.17%. The hospitality sector, including restaurants and accommodations, recorded the second-largest increase at 8.38%. The food and beverage sector also saw considerable inflation at 5.66%.

Other notable inflation rates included paan, tobacco, and intoxicants (4.71%), transport (4.60%), education services (3.73%), and clothing and footwear (3.56%). Meanwhile, furnishings and routine household maintenance recorded a rate of 2.68%, followed closely by housing-related expenses at 2.61%.

Lowest inflation rates were found in the information and communication sector at 2.01% and recreation, sport, and culture at 1.74%. Health services observed the minimal inflation rate, recorded at 1.34% for the month, marking a broader trend of varied inflation impacts across different sectors. (ANI)