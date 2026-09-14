August 2026 CPI Data Reveals Inflation Trends: Food Prices Soar

In August 2026, retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.82%, with rural inflation at 5.23% and urban at 4.31%. Food prices surged by 5.95%, outpacing other sectors. Personal care saw the highest inflation at 15.17%, while health recorded the lowest at 1.34%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:44 IST
August 2026 CPI Data Reveals Inflation Trends: Food Prices Soar
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In August 2026, the retail inflation rate in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), reached 4.82%, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This figure provides a year-on-year comparison of consumer price changes nationwide.

The released data indicates that August's inflation rate, based on an All India Consumer Price Index with a 2024 base year, was 4.82% compared to August 2025, with rural areas experiencing higher price rises than urban regions. The rural inflation rate stood at 5.23%, while urban areas saw a 4.31% increase.

The Ministry also reported an increase in food prices, with the Consumer Food Price Index showing a 5.95% rise year-on-year. Notably, food inflation surpassed the headline CPI, particularly in rural areas at 6.13% and 5.64% in urban pockets.

Among various sectors, personal care and social protection goods and services experienced the highest inflation rate at 15.17%. The hospitality sector, including restaurants and accommodations, recorded the second-largest increase at 8.38%. The food and beverage sector also saw considerable inflation at 5.66%.

Other notable inflation rates included paan, tobacco, and intoxicants (4.71%), transport (4.60%), education services (3.73%), and clothing and footwear (3.56%). Meanwhile, furnishings and routine household maintenance recorded a rate of 2.68%, followed closely by housing-related expenses at 2.61%.

Lowest inflation rates were found in the information and communication sector at 2.01% and recreation, sport, and culture at 1.74%. Health services observed the minimal inflation rate, recorded at 1.34% for the month, marking a broader trend of varied inflation impacts across different sectors. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026