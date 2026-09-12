Volatile Markets: Interest Rate Hike Looms as Fed Meets

Wall Street experienced fluctuations with an end-of-week uptick, as oil prices dipped. Heightened U.S. inflation boosts the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Major indices showed modest gains despite week losses. With geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices, financial markets remain uncertain ahead of the Fed's upcoming policy statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 00:38 IST
Volatile Markets: Interest Rate Hike Looms as Fed Meets
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Wall Street saw gains on Friday following a turbulent week during which oil prices initially surged, then dipped, influenced by Gulf tensions and inflation concerns. Despite this uptick, major indices like Dow Jones and Nasdaq registered weekly losses, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the markets.

As inflation figures rose, traders increased their bets on a looming interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The Consumer Price Index climbed by 0.4% in August, leading markets to predict an 85% likelihood of a quarter-point interest rate hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting. Economic strategist Shawn Snyder suggests that mounting oil prices could compel the Fed to take action.

Global oil prices, after hitting a four-month high, faced selling pressure amid Middle East tensions. However, possible negotiations to ease shipping through the Strait of Hormuz contributed to a slight price decline. Meanwhile, geopolitical instability and inflation fears have kept bond yields elevated, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield reaching a near three-year high.

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