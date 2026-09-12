Dollar Steady Amid Inflation Concerns and Global Oil Unrest

The U.S. dollar showed slight gains against the euro and Swiss franc on Friday as recent inflation data indicated rising consumer prices, triggering expectations of a potential interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve next week. The initial data release had given a boost to the dollar, though geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused it to stall.

U.S. consumer price data revealed a 0.4% increase in August, prompting discussions around interest rates among economists and traders. “We are closely monitoring the core CPI's acceleration,” said Juan Perez, director of trading at MonexUSA, emphasizing its role in the potential Federal Reserve decision to raise rates.

Meanwhile, oil prices remain a significant factor, holding above $100 per barrel amid escalations in Yemen, adding to inflation concerns. The Japanese yen gained strength with a potential rate hike from the Bank of Japan on the horizon, showcasing the prevailing global economic volatility.