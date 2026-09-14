Diplomacy in the Arctic: Denmark and the U.S. Seek Consensus
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the importance of peaceful collaboration between the United States and Denmark concerning the Arctic region, particularly Greenland, which remains a self-governed Danish territory.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hope on Monday for peaceful progress in discussions between the United States and Denmark regarding the Arctic region.
Her comments underline the strategic importance of Greenland, a self-governed Danish territory, in international relations.
The Arctic, a potentially resource-rich and geostrategically significant area, remains a focus of diplomatic talks amid shifting global dynamics.
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