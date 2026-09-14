Etihad Airways: Soaring High Amidst Global Challenges

Etihad Airways is witnessing a remarkable recovery in passenger capacity, exceeding last year's figures by up to 17%. According to CEO Antonoaldo Neves, the airline has made strides despite setbacks caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and subsequent airspace disruptions.

In August, Etihad achieved a load factor of 92%, indicating strong seat utilization. Neves expressed confidence in maintaining an 87%-plus load factor throughout the remainder of the year, stating, 'We are back on track.' However, revenue is projected to remain flat, largely due to airspace closures earlier this year.

Apart from geopolitical challenges, Neves cited trade disputes and visa restrictions impacting travel patterns, reducing traffic from India to North America. Nevertheless, the airline anticipates robust demand during the winter season, supported by late bookings and strategic investments in a modernized fleet.