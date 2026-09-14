Seva Yatra: Youth Unites in Modi's 25-Year Legacy Celebration

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has initiated the 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra,' a prominent campaign aimed at celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of continuous public service. Launching on September 17, the event emphasizes nation-building and runs until October 7, charting dual routes between Varanasi and Vadnagar.

This initiative, according to BJYM National President and Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, is designed to invigorate youth involvement in community service, drawing from Modi’s longstanding dedication to the nation. Joshi described the journey not merely as a bike rally but as a significant movement towards encouraging youth to actively partake in societal reform and nation-building.

Encompassing diverse Indian states, the Yatra passes through 20 routes named after sacred rivers, within 10 states and 773 tehsils, engaging youth in an array of socially impactful activities. It fosters a sense of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' bolstering national unity and service dedication, punctuated by cultural symbolism like the exchange of river waters.