Wall Street Faces Turbulence Amid Rising Yields and Crude Prices

Wall Street extended its losses on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices surged, keeping buyers cautious. The major U.S. stock indexes witnessed a broad selloff, affecting nearly every sector except energy, which benefited from heightening Middle East tensions impacting Saudi Arabia's energy assets.

Paul Nolte, a senior wealth adviser, noted a downward trend in the market, attributed to concerns over potential interest rate hikes. As the Federal Reserve begins its two-day monetary policy meeting, economic indicators suggest a likely 25-basis-point rate increase, the first in over three years, driven by strong labor market data and inflation concerns.

Rising interest rates are influencing global bond yields, creating pressure on indebted companies, especially in AI. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index faced significant losses amid fears over AI’s impact, while declining issues outnumbered gainers in both the NYSE and Nasdaq. The S&P 500 saw varied performance across sectors, with energy stocks gaining amid an overall market downturn.