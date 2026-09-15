Suspicion Grows Over AI Firms Seeking Antitrust Exemptions

The chairman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Andrew Ferguson, expressed deep concerns on Tuesday about AI companies that are seeking antitrust exemptions while simultaneously lobbying for new regulations. This statement, which he described as his personal opinion, raises alarms about potential industry manipulation, though he didn't directly name any firms.

Amidst increasing public anxiety over the dangers of artificial intelligence, Ferguson's remarks follow high-profile resignations and criticism from experts about Anthropic, whose proposal for an antitrust exemption to slow AI development has stirred the debate. The Trump administration's stance suggests caution about regulatory moves that may favor large tech companies.

During an event at Georgetown University, Ferguson cautioned against companies asking Washington for regulations and an antitrust exemption, citing potential barriers to market entry that protect incumbents. As discussions on AI safety continue, industry critics argue that legal frameworks already exist to manage cooperative efforts on avoiding AI-related risks.