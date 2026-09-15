US Domestic News: Trump Ratings, Immigration Lawsuits, and AI Concerns

A summary of current US domestic news highlights that President Trump's approval rating has increased, yet there's growing support for Democrats, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Trump's administration faces legal challenges over new immigration rules while a federal judge blocks policies affecting foreign students and journalists. Additionally, debates over AI regulation continue to stir political dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:25 IST
US Domestic News: Trump Ratings, Immigration Lawsuits, and AI Concerns
Trump

President Donald Trump's approval rating has seen an uptick from a previous record low, yet a Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates a rising preference among Americans for Democratic control of Congress. This comes amid Trump's pledge of a $5,000 payout to Americans if Republicans maintain their congressional majority.

In legal news, the Trump administration is confronted with lawsuits from several Democratic-led states, counties, and cities seeking to block a new rule denying green cards to those reliant on public benefits such as food stamps and Medicaid.

Moreover, a federal judge has halted the enforcement of a Trump administration rule that would restrict the duration of stay for foreign students and journalists in the U.S. without extensions, a move backed by unions and educational groups.

Meanwhile, concerns over artificial intelligence regulation have emerged, with key figures calling for stricter measures to prevent potential threats from advancing technologies.

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