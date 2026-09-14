EU's Bold Move: Banning Social Media for Under 15s

The European Union is preparing to introduce a landmark proposal that would ban children under 15 from accessing social media, video sharing platforms, AI chatbots, and online games. According to a European Commission document seen by Reuters, this ambitious plan aims to safeguard minors from online threats.

The EU proposal, an integral component of the forthcoming EU Kids Act, is driven by growing concerns regarding the effect of digital platforms on children's health and safety. Key players like Meta's Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Google's YouTube, and ChatGPT are under scrutiny. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen are expected to unveil the proposal Thursday, potentially with prior details revealed in von der Leyen's State of the Union address.

The document advocates a nuanced approach: children should enjoy the vast opportunities of digital services but remain protected from exploitation. Companies would be subject to supervisory fees to finance regulatory enforcement. Moreover, the proposal emphasizes age-appropriate controls, demanding firms verify ages, avoid addictive features, and provide robust parental control and harm-reporting tools.