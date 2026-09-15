Britain has moved to reassure companies operating in the Falkland Islands after Argentine President Javier Milei signaled potential sanctions against firms involved with the British territory. The British government, underscoring its support for the islands' autonomy in economic activities, reiterated backing for the Falkland Islanders' rights to manage their resources.

Milei's declaration to intensify directives against businesses linked to the islands comes as Argentina pursues its claim over the Falklands. Complicating matters, former U.S. President Donald Trump indicated a potential shift from Washington’s historically neutral stance on the dispute. Argentina has since increased focus on companies engaged in oil exploration around the islands.

The UK maintains that Argentina lacks authority to impose jurisdiction over the Falklands or enforce its domestic laws on companies operating there. British authorities criticized any legal attempts outside Argentina to impose such measures, reiterating the long-standing efficacy of the Falkland Islands' economic framework.