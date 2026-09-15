The Resilience of the U.S. Dollar: A Beacon of Financial Stability

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, emphasized the enduring strength of the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency at a congressional hearing. He attributed this resilience to the current administration's promotion of regulatory, tax, trade, and energy certainty, which is attracting significant international investment despite decreased holdings from Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:51 IST
The Resilience of the U.S. Dollar: A Beacon of Financial Stability
U.S. Treasury Secretary

At a congressional hearing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency, bolstered by increased transaction volumes worldwide.

Bessent lauded the administration's success in generating regulatory, tax, trade, and energy confidence, which he said is attracting trillions in investment to the U.S., despite some countries like Russia and China reducing their reserve holdings.

He also noted the success of two recent Treasury auctions, the most fruitful in two decades, as evidence of global confidence in the U.S. financial system.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026