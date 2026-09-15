The Resilience of the U.S. Dollar: A Beacon of Financial Stability

At a congressional hearing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the enduring strength of the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency, bolstered by increased transaction volumes worldwide.

Bessent lauded the administration's success in generating regulatory, tax, trade, and energy confidence, which he said is attracting trillions in investment to the U.S., despite some countries like Russia and China reducing their reserve holdings.

He also noted the success of two recent Treasury auctions, the most fruitful in two decades, as evidence of global confidence in the U.S. financial system.