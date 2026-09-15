Tensions Rise in Congo Over Constitutional Changes

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, opposition protests erupted over proposed constitutional changes that might enable President Felix Tshisekedi to pursue a third term. Authorities dispersed demonstrators in several cities, employing tear gas and warning shots, notably in Kinshasa, as reported by Reuters witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 21:07 IST
Tensions Rise in Congo Over Constitutional Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Kinshasa and other cities within the Democratic Republic of Congo, opposition protests unfolded on Tuesday against proposed constitutional amendments that could potentially allow President Felix Tshisekedi to extend his tenure into a third term.

Authorities responded to the unrest by dispersing protestors using tear gas and firing warning shots, according to on-the-ground reports from Reuters witnesses.

The protests highlight a rising concern among segments of the population regarding perceived attempts to circumvent established democratic limits, heightening tensions in the nation.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Going Digital Ease China’s Pollution and Carbon Burden?

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026