Tensions Rise in Congo Over Constitutional Changes
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, opposition protests erupted over proposed constitutional changes that might enable President Felix Tshisekedi to pursue a third term. Authorities dispersed demonstrators in several cities, employing tear gas and warning shots, notably in Kinshasa, as reported by Reuters witnesses.
In Kinshasa and other cities within the Democratic Republic of Congo, opposition protests unfolded on Tuesday against proposed constitutional amendments that could potentially allow President Felix Tshisekedi to extend his tenure into a third term.
Authorities responded to the unrest by dispersing protestors using tear gas and firing warning shots, according to on-the-ground reports from Reuters witnesses.
The protests highlight a rising concern among segments of the population regarding perceived attempts to circumvent established democratic limits, heightening tensions in the nation.
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