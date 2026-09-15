Kashima Antlers Dominate with Thrilling Victory in Asian Champions League

Kashima Antlers set the stage on fire, routing Australia's Newcastle Jets with a stellar 7-1 victory in their opening match of the Asian Champions League Elite campaign. The Japanese giants were propelled by Aleksandar Cavric's first-half hat-trick, delivering a footballing masterclass at Kashima Stadium.

Efforts by Newcastle Jets were thwarted early, compounded by an own goal from James Delianov, making the challenge insurmountable. Homare Tokuda and Kyosuke Tagawa added to the scoreboard, reflecting Kashima's dominance. Patrick Wood managed to secure a consolation goal for the visitors late in the game.

Across the league, Shanghai Port staved off a late Ratchaburi threat to capture a high-scoring 6-4 victory. Ratchaburi's Njiva Rakotoharimalala raised hopes with a late hat-trick, but Shanghai Port maintained their lead. As teams vie for knockout stage spots, thrilling encounters continue to elevate the league's intensity.