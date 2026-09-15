Kennedy Center's Trump Controversy: Renaming and Closure Decision Looms

The board of Washington's John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts faces a decisive vote on Tuesday regarding its continued operations. Central to the debate is whether former President Donald Trump's name should be associated with the center as a form of recognition for his contributions to the planned renovations.

Despite federal judges' previous rulings that only Congress can alter its designated status as a 'living memorial' to President John F. Kennedy, the board, primarily appointed by Trump, argues that affixing his name is crucial for obtaining his oversight and financial support. A proposal places Trump's inscription below the center's name.

The Kennedy Center's immediate closure is under consideration due to exacerbated structural issues, while ongoing legal disputes, led by Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, spotlight disagreements over naming rights. As pressures mount, the financial stability and artistic performances at the Kennedy Center have significantly declined, with canceled shows and redirected revenues.