Unmasking 'CHOSEN BRICK': Iran's Digital Surveillance Weapon

A joint cybersecurity advisory by the UK, the US, and the Netherlands highlights the use of Iranian-linked spyware 'CHOSEN BRICK' targeting dissidents and journalists. The details reveal extensive digital surveillance, with personal data accessed and shared on pro-Iranian leak sites to repress critics of the regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 21:02 IST
Unmasking 'CHOSEN BRICK': Iran's Digital Surveillance Weapon
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A joint cybersecurity alert has been issued by the United Kingdom, United States, and the Netherlands regarding Iranian state-linked actors utilizing spyware to silence dissenting voices.

The spyware, dubbed 'CHOSEN BRICK,' has been exploited in spear-phishing campaigns, targeting messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to steal emails, messages, and other sensitive information.

Authorities believe such cyber operations are used by Iran for suppressing perceived threats, leading to information leaks and reputational damage. This marks a continuation of past efforts to surveil and control through digital means.

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