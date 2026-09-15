Renshaw's Sensational Century Seals Victory in ODI Opener

Australia triumphed over Zimbabwe in the first ODI of their series, driven by Matt Renshaw's maiden century and Nathan Ellis's five-wicket haul. Renshaw contributed significant partnerships, leading Australia to set a challenging target. Despite spirited efforts, Zimbabwe fell short, with Ellis ensuring their defeat through his key innings interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 21:41 IST
Renshaw's Sensational Century Seals Victory in ODI Opener
Matt Renshaw

In a stunning one-day international debut, Australia's Matt Renshaw secured his first century as his team defeated Zimbabwe by 59 runs in their series opener.

Renshaw's performance, coupled with Nathan Ellis's five-wicket success, set an imposing total of 294-8, despite Zimbabwe's attempt to meet the target at Harare Sports Club.

Although Zimbabwean batsmen showed resilience, Ellis's critical spells ensured Australia's victory. The series continues this Friday and concludes Sunday, before Australia heads to South Africa for another series challenge.

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