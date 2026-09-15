Renshaw's Sensational Century Seals Victory in ODI Opener

In a stunning one-day international debut, Australia's Matt Renshaw secured his first century as his team defeated Zimbabwe by 59 runs in their series opener.

Renshaw's performance, coupled with Nathan Ellis's five-wicket success, set an imposing total of 294-8, despite Zimbabwe's attempt to meet the target at Harare Sports Club.

Although Zimbabwean batsmen showed resilience, Ellis's critical spells ensured Australia's victory. The series continues this Friday and concludes Sunday, before Australia heads to South Africa for another series challenge.