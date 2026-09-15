Market Tremors: Global Stocks Slide Amid Interest Rate Jitters
Global stocks continued to decline as U.S. Treasury yields hit a high not seen since 2007, causing concern over inflation and interest rate hikes. All major U.S. indexes saw losses. Energy shares were the exception, gaining amid rising oil prices due to geopolitical tensions.
The global stock market faced another challenging day, with major indexes experiencing declines following a surge in U.S. Treasury yields to levels not seen since 2007. The increase has fueled investor anxiety over inflation and potential interest rate hikes, further affecting long-term fiscal outlooks.
Market participants are eagerly watching the Federal Reserve, anticipating at least a quarter-point rate hike. Wall Street saw all major indexes fall, including consumer discretionary and financial stocks, while energy shares gained. The Dow Jones fell 0.89%, S&P 500 declined 0.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.69%.
The European market echoed similar sentiments, with STOXX 600 falling 0.29%. Investors are also eyeing geopolitical factors and rising oil prices, notably after Yemeni Houthis initiated attacks on Saudi Arabia.