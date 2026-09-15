Market Tremors: Global Stocks Slide Amid Interest Rate Jitters

The global stock market faced another challenging day, with major indexes experiencing declines following a surge in U.S. Treasury yields to levels not seen since 2007. The increase has fueled investor anxiety over inflation and potential interest rate hikes, further affecting long-term fiscal outlooks.

Market participants are eagerly watching the Federal Reserve, anticipating at least a quarter-point rate hike. Wall Street saw all major indexes fall, including consumer discretionary and financial stocks, while energy shares gained. The Dow Jones fell 0.89%, S&P 500 declined 0.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.69%.

The European market echoed similar sentiments, with STOXX 600 falling 0.29%. Investors are also eyeing geopolitical factors and rising oil prices, notably after Yemeni Houthis initiated attacks on Saudi Arabia.