Market Uncertainty: Crude Prices and AI Demand Impact U.S. Stocks

On Tuesday, major U.S. stock indexes opened on a subdued note as investors grappled with rising crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and an uncertain outlook for AI demand.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average took a hit, dropping 118 points, or 0.23%, to 52,303.24. Concurrently, the S&P 500 fell by 7.7 points, or 0.10%, to 7,612.3, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 46.2 points, or 0.18%, closing at 26,140.227.

The cautious investor sentiment underscores the current market volatility driven by external economic factors, including fluctuating crude oil prices and the ambiguity over AI technology demand.