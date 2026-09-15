Market Uncertainty: Crude Prices and AI Demand Impact U.S. Stocks

Major U.S. stock indexes opened subdued on Tuesday due to higher crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and uncertainty in AI demand, causing investor hesitance. The Dow fell 118 points, the S&P 500 by 7.7 points, and the Nasdaq by 46.2 points, reflecting the market's cautious sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 19:02 IST
Market Uncertainty: Crude Prices and AI Demand Impact U.S. Stocks
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On Tuesday, major U.S. stock indexes opened on a subdued note as investors grappled with rising crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and an uncertain outlook for AI demand.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average took a hit, dropping 118 points, or 0.23%, to 52,303.24. Concurrently, the S&P 500 fell by 7.7 points, or 0.10%, to 7,612.3, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 46.2 points, or 0.18%, closing at 26,140.227.

The cautious investor sentiment underscores the current market volatility driven by external economic factors, including fluctuating crude oil prices and the ambiguity over AI technology demand.

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