Dollar Gains as Fed Rate Hike Looms Amid Soaring Oil Prices

On Tuesday, the dollar showed widespread firmness, driven by escalating oil prices that have boosted Treasury yields, amplifying expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields soared to heights not seen since 2007, as speculation grows that the Fed is setting the stage for a series of rate increases to combat persistent inflation.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reached a peak of 5.0266%, hovering just below 5% later in the day. Oil prices maintained their stance near a four-month high, topping $105 per barrel, following recent attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen and postponed Gulf-Iran talks. The Fed's Wednesday hike is highly anticipated, with a probability of over 92% according to the CME FedWatch tool. Juan Perez from Monex USA highlights the potential for surprises, as Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh may opt not to provide forward guidance.

Currency markets reflected this anticipation: the dollar's six-currency index rose by 0.1%, nearing a two-week high, backed by declining risk appetites as stock markets dipped. The euro remained stable, while the yen and sterling experienced slight declines. Analysts speculate on further hikes following a robust U.S. jobs report and increasing consumer prices, which could influence risk assets if the Fed's actions indicate a new rate hike cycle.