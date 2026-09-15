Stock Market Uncertainty Amid AI Concerns and Rising Oil Prices

Major U.S. stock indexes prepared for a downward opening on Tuesday, influenced by rising crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and uncertainties over AI demand impacting investor sentiment. Alphabet and Microsoft saw premarket declines of around 1% each, while Nvidia gained 0.7% despite chipmakers trading within a narrow range.

Top AI firms have called for a slowdown in technology development due to safety concerns, adding to market anxiety already fueled by above-target inflation and fears of increased borrowing costs. Joe Saluzzi from Themis Trading expressed skepticism about a slowdown, seeing too many competitive factors at play, especially for companies planning public offerings.

The forthcoming Federal Reserve decision, with traders anticipating a likely rate hike, further complicates the investment landscape. The Middle East conflict keeps oil prices high, with Brent crude futures up 0.6% and West Texas Intermediate futures rising 1.2%. High yields on risk-free Treasuries dampen stock appeal, compounded by disappointing economic data.