Stock Market Uncertainty Amid AI Concerns and Rising Oil Prices

U.S. stock indexes were poised for a decline as rising crude prices, high Treasury yields, and uncertain AI demand affected investor confidence. Tech stocks dipped, while Nvidia rose slightly. The Federal Reserve is expected to increase interest rates, intensifying market tension amid geopolitical conflicts driving oil prices up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:19 IST
Stock Market Uncertainty Amid AI Concerns and Rising Oil Prices
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Major U.S. stock indexes prepared for a downward opening on Tuesday, influenced by rising crude prices, elevated Treasury yields, and uncertainties over AI demand impacting investor sentiment. Alphabet and Microsoft saw premarket declines of around 1% each, while Nvidia gained 0.7% despite chipmakers trading within a narrow range.

Top AI firms have called for a slowdown in technology development due to safety concerns, adding to market anxiety already fueled by above-target inflation and fears of increased borrowing costs. Joe Saluzzi from Themis Trading expressed skepticism about a slowdown, seeing too many competitive factors at play, especially for companies planning public offerings.

The forthcoming Federal Reserve decision, with traders anticipating a likely rate hike, further complicates the investment landscape. The Middle East conflict keeps oil prices high, with Brent crude futures up 0.6% and West Texas Intermediate futures rising 1.2%. High yields on risk-free Treasuries dampen stock appeal, compounded by disappointing economic data.

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