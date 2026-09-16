Crypto Legislation Stalled: Senate Blocks Trump's Clarity Act
The U.S. Senate did not pass the Clarity Act, a cryptocurrency bill supported by President Trump, lacking the 60 votes needed. The bill aimed to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets. The defeat impacts Trump's campaign to position himself as a 'crypto president.'
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday thwarted progress on comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation known as the 'Clarity Act,' delivering a setback to President Trump and supporters of the bill. Falling ten votes short of the necessary 60, the defeat occurred after four Republican senators joined Democrats in opposition.
With midterm elections looming, the vote effectively shelves the bill, although procedural moves could revive it. Proposed to clarify digital asset regulations, it failed despite last-minute efforts to address banking industry concerns.
As the proposal waned, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin saw price declines. Industry leaders stress that only Congress can provide the stable regulatory environment required for digital assets, a need bolstered by Trump's financial interests in crypto ventures.