Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles
Three people lost their lives and one was hospitalized following a helicopter crash in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. The incident is under investigation by the NTSB and FAA. The crash occurred after a vehicle collision in the area, involving a Los Angeles Metro bus, had already claimed two lives.
A fatal helicopter crash claimed three lives and left one person hospitalized in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, the fire department reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.
The crash followed an earlier vehicle collision nearby involving a Los Angeles Metro bus and a passenger car, which killed at least two. Preliminary reports suggest a TV news helicopter was involved.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her sorrow at the tragedies, commending the emergency services for their swift action. The NTSB and the FAA have launched investigations into the helicopter crash.
ALSO READ
-
Tragedy in the Skies: NBC News Helicopter Crash in Chatsworth
-
Sports World Abuzz: Ovechkin's Political Ad, Woods' Comeback, and Messi's Farewell
-
Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles
-
Hollywood Tragedy: The Reiner Family's Devastating Loss
-
Hollywood Tragedy: Nick Reiner's Case Avoids Death Penalty