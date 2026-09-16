Tragedy in the Skies: Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles

A fatal helicopter crash claimed three lives and left one person hospitalized in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, the fire department reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.

The crash followed an earlier vehicle collision nearby involving a Los Angeles Metro bus and a passenger car, which killed at least two. Preliminary reports suggest a TV news helicopter was involved.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass expressed her sorrow at the tragedies, commending the emergency services for their swift action. The NTSB and the FAA have launched investigations into the helicopter crash.