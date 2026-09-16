Global Aid Cuts Hit Disease Prevention Efforts Harder

Global efforts to prevent AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis suffered more from recent aid cuts than treatment services. While treatment numbers held steady, prevention programs were scaled back, risking new infections. The Global Fund's annual report highlights the resilience in treatment despite funding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 09:31 IST
Global Aid Cuts Hit Disease Prevention Efforts Harder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has reported that global efforts to prevent these diseases suffered more from last year's aid cuts than the treatment of existing patients.

According to Peter Sands, head of the Global Fund, while lives were saved in the short-term, the reduction in prevention programs could lead to increased infections in the future.

Though treatment services remained largely unaffected, the scale-back in prevention could indicate future challenges, especially as delays and shortages were noted across different countries' programs.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

Can Mongolia Turn Its Educated Youth Into a Powerful Engine for Jobs and Economic Growth?

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026