Global Aid Cuts Hit Disease Prevention Efforts Harder

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has reported that global efforts to prevent these diseases suffered more from last year's aid cuts than the treatment of existing patients.

According to Peter Sands, head of the Global Fund, while lives were saved in the short-term, the reduction in prevention programs could lead to increased infections in the future.

Though treatment services remained largely unaffected, the scale-back in prevention could indicate future challenges, especially as delays and shortages were noted across different countries' programs.