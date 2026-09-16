Uniting for Future: EU's Call to Action

In her annual address, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is set to rally EU nations towards a united front against key global challenges, including climate change, artificial intelligence, and increasing competition from China.

Von der Leyen will highlight the importance of maintaining European independence in sectors like energy and clean technologies, while stressing that collaboration among EU countries and partners like Canada is crucial. She will emphasize the potential of drawing Canada closer to the EU to reduce dependency on China.

Amidst the ongoing climate crisis, the President calls for sustained climate mitigation efforts and adaptation strategies. Furthermore, she addresses the need for robust discussions on artificial intelligence, particularly focusing on its impact on employment and cybersecurity within the EU.