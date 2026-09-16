Uniting for Future: EU's Call to Action

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in her annual address, will call for unity among EU nations to address climate change, AI, and competition from China. She emphasizes working with partners like Canada and discusses trade negotiations with China, climate adaptation, and addressing AI's impact on jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 09:30 IST
Uniting for Future: EU's Call to Action
Ursula von der Leyen

In her annual address, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is set to rally EU nations towards a united front against key global challenges, including climate change, artificial intelligence, and increasing competition from China.

Von der Leyen will highlight the importance of maintaining European independence in sectors like energy and clean technologies, while stressing that collaboration among EU countries and partners like Canada is crucial. She will emphasize the potential of drawing Canada closer to the EU to reduce dependency on China.

Amidst the ongoing climate crisis, the President calls for sustained climate mitigation efforts and adaptation strategies. Furthermore, she addresses the need for robust discussions on artificial intelligence, particularly focusing on its impact on employment and cybersecurity within the EU.

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