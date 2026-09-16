Global Sentiment Shifts: Middle Powers Seek Leadership Amid US-China Distrust

A recent poll reveals growing trust in international cooperation but decreased support for US and China as global leaders. Amidst economic and security concerns, many favor 'middle powers' like Canada for leadership roles. Developing and advanced economies show differing views, highlighting a complex global sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 09:31 IST
Global Sentiment Shifts: Middle Powers Seek Leadership Amid US-China Distrust
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Amid widespread economic and security challenges, a recent global poll indicates increased trust in international institutions but declining comfort with the United States and China as leaders. Commenced by the Rockefeller Foundation, the survey covered 34 countries, showing a significant rise in support for global collaboration.

The poll reveals that 57% of respondents favor international cooperation, a small increase from previous years. This shift comes as the global community confronts economic instability, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions such as the Middle East conflict affecting oil markets and inflation.

While countries like Canada, Japan, and Australia received favorable opinions for global leadership, the U.S. and China lagged, reflecting a preference for middle power diplomacy. Trust in international bodies also rose significantly, with institutions like the WHO and IMF improving their standing over the past year.

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