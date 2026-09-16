Trump's Judiciary Legacy: A Conservative Reshape

In a strategic maneuver, President Donald Trump's White House is accelerating efforts to confirm federal judges before a potential shift in Senate control after the November 3 midterms.

If Republicans lose their current 53-47 majority, Trump's power to further shape the judiciary may wane, echoing pressures seen before 2022 midterms under President Joe Biden.

Since returning, Trump is adding to his judicial legacy, taking advantage of Senate Republican support to install nominees with strong conservative credentials, influencing U.S. legal landscapes for generations.