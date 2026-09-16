Lithuania's Sky Intruder: Unmasking the Gerbera Drone

An Italian NATO fighter jet intercepted and shot down a Russian Gerbera drone in Lithuania on Tuesday. The Lithuanian president indicated the drone was likely intended for Ukraine but deviated due to Ukrainian electronic warfare. The Gerbera, often used by Russia as a decoy, is a cheap plywood long-range aerial drone that can also carry explosives.

This is the first instance of a suspected Russian drone being downed by the NATO Baltic Air Defence mission, which has been operational since the Baltic states joined NATO in 2004. These incursions raise concerns about possible spillover effects of the Russia-Ukraine war across NATO's borders.

Meanwhile, Polish authorities recovered another Gerbera drone on a nearby beach, reportedly carrying a warhead. While Russia has not commented, the security climate remains volatile, with potential provocations and false-flag operations not ruled out, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated.