Italian NATO Jet Takes Down Russian Drone in Lithuania
An Italian NATO fighter jet intercepted and shot down a drone in Lithuania late Monday night. According to Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, the drone most likely originated from Russia. The incident underscores the tense geopolitical developments in the region.
An Italian NATO fighter jet successfully intercepted and shot down a drone over Lithuanian airspace shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
According to Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, preliminary assessments indicate that the drone likely originated from Russia.
The incident adds to ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.
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