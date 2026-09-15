NATO Jets Take Down Russian-Linked Drone in Lithuania

An Italian NATO fighter jet intercepted and shot down a drone over Lithuanian airspace on Tuesday, in a move believed to prevent a potential security threat originating from Russia. The drone, having crossed into Lithuania from Belarus, was neutralized near the southern village of Pratkunai.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto emphasized the significance of Italy's commitment to NATO and its defense mission in the Baltic region during a press briefing at Siauliai Air Base. "This demonstrates both the value of the Atlantic alliance and the dedication of our forces," Crosetto stated after a meeting with Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas.

The origins of the drone remain under investigation, although officials indicated the possibility of it being a Russian or other foreign unmanned vehicle. The incident underscores ongoing regional tensions and raises concerns about the broader implications of Russia's conflict with Ukraine spilling into NATO-member states' airspace.