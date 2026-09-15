Italian NATO Fighter Jet Downs Suspected Russian Drone in Lithuania

On Tuesday, an Italian NATO fighter jet shot down an intruding drone in Lithuanian airspace, suspected to originate from Russia, according to Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

The drone was detected after entering from Belarus post-midnight and was neutralized near Pratkunai, close to Kaunas, the Lithuanian crisis management centre reported.

The situation highlights rising tensions in the Baltic region as drone incidents in NATO airspace have become more frequent, adding to concerns about the Ukraine war's regional implications.