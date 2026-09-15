Italian NATO Fighter Jet Downs Suspected Russian Drone in Lithuania

An Italian NATO fighter jet shot down a drone over Lithuanian airspace, likely originating from Russia. The incident underscores tensions in the Baltic region. The drone entered from Belarus and was destroyed near the village of Pratkunai. Investigations are underway to determine its origin and intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:42 IST
Italian NATO Fighter Jet Downs Suspected Russian Drone in Lithuania
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On Tuesday, an Italian NATO fighter jet shot down an intruding drone in Lithuanian airspace, suspected to originate from Russia, according to Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto.

The drone was detected after entering from Belarus post-midnight and was neutralized near Pratkunai, close to Kaunas, the Lithuanian crisis management centre reported.

The situation highlights rising tensions in the Baltic region as drone incidents in NATO airspace have become more frequent, adding to concerns about the Ukraine war's regional implications.

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