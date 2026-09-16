South Korea-U.S. Investment Pact: Final Steps Underway

South Korea postponed a parliamentary briefing concerning its U.S. investment plans, crucial for finalizing a significant investment agreement with the U.S. The investment, totaling $350 billion, will focus on manufacturing and shipbuilding. The move aims to resolve tariff issues and boost bilateral economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 08:46 IST
South Korea-U.S. Investment Pact: Final Steps Underway
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South Korea has delayed a scheduled parliamentary briefing on its investment strategy in the U.S., as confirmed by the industry ministry on Wednesday. This briefing is critical to finalizing a comprehensive investment agreement between Seoul and Washington.

A trade deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung last October included South Korea's commitment to investing $350 billion in U.S. manufacturing. This was matched with a U.S. agreement to limit tariffs on Korean imports to 15%.

The discussions have allocated $150 billion for shipbuilding, with ongoing efforts to define projects for the remaining $200 billion. The delay in the briefing reflects careful planning before both nations set the terms of their substantial economic partnership.

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