Bridging Ties: S. Korea & US Discuss Investments and Security

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss various topics, including a $350 billion South Korean investment in the U.S. The talks will also address regional security, with potential military involvement in the Strait of Hormuz being a key point of discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:30 IST
Bridging Ties: S. Korea & US Discuss Investments and Security
Cho Hyun

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this Friday. According to the foreign ministry, the talks aim to resolve differences regarding South Korean investments in the U.S. while also tackling significant security concerns.

The high-profile meeting will cover multiple topics, including the South Korean-U.S. relationship, issues on the Korean Peninsula, and broader regional and global concerns. This diplomatic visit comes as both nations seek to finalize agreements on a $350 billion South Korean investment committed under last year's trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung signed a trade agreement last October, where Seoul agreed to substantial investments in exchange for Washington capping tariffs on Korean imports. South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan mentioned ongoing efforts to finalize this investment deal, despite some unresolved issues.

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