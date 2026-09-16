Bridging Ties: S. Korea & US Discuss Investments and Security

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio this Friday. According to the foreign ministry, the talks aim to resolve differences regarding South Korean investments in the U.S. while also tackling significant security concerns.

The high-profile meeting will cover multiple topics, including the South Korean-U.S. relationship, issues on the Korean Peninsula, and broader regional and global concerns. This diplomatic visit comes as both nations seek to finalize agreements on a $350 billion South Korean investment committed under last year's trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung signed a trade agreement last October, where Seoul agreed to substantial investments in exchange for Washington capping tariffs on Korean imports. South Korean Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan mentioned ongoing efforts to finalize this investment deal, despite some unresolved issues.