South Korea Delays U.S. Investment Briefing Amid Nuclear Stake Discussions

South Korea postponed a briefing on its U.S. investment plans, crucial to its $350 billion pledge tied to a trade deal with the U.S. Discussions include Seoul taking a stake in Westinghouse, which forms part of an investment strategy in nuclear reactor projects, pending previous consultations with Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 11:25 IST
South Korea Delays U.S. Investment Briefing Amid Nuclear Stake Discussions

South Korea has delayed a scheduled briefing about its U.S. investment strategies, the Industry Ministry disclosed. This comes as a pivotal step in solidifying South Korea's $350 billion investment promise, ingrained in its trade agreement with the United States from last October.

At the heart of this dialogue stands the negotiation over a potential South Korean stake in Westinghouse, the American nuclear reactor firm. Reports emerged from South Korea indicating this involvement channels into an ambitious plan for constructing up to eight nuclear reactors in the U.S.

Amid ongoing negotiations, South Korea's Industry Ministry stated that consultations continue regarding involvement in the U.S. nuclear initiative. Meanwhile, high-level meetings are set between South Korean and U.S. diplomats, spotlighting the ongoing strategic investment assessments.

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